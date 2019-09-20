Act against climate change for posterity sake: youth

It wasn’t a routine morning hours of the day on Friday for those engaged in walking and fitness exercise at Gandhi Park in Kumbakonam as a group of youngsters walked in around 7 a.m. with placards calling for action against climate change.

The youngsters approached the elders and others in the park to sensitise them on the subject. Starting with Mahatma Gandhi’s quote on the need for activism, the importance of speaking up and why it was essential to have a clean and green environment to live a sustainable living, they finished their brief speech by pointing out that it was high time everyone acted against climate change for posterity sake.

Their initiative falling in line with the global movement for action against climate change had evoked a positive response among those in the park as the latter involved themselves in discussions with the youngsters to know how they could contribute to the movement.

Encouraged by the interest shown by the elders and others, the youth explained to them the ways and measures with which the change in climatic conditions could be reversed to have a clean and green environment. They also covered topics such as science and religion, according to C.Vaishnavi, one of the coordinators of “#climatestrikeforfuture” at Kumbakonam.

The propaganda-cum-awareness campaign ended with the youngsters preparing a letter addressed to the civic body explaining how Kumbakonam could lead the change by providing separate cycle lane, effective implementation of segregation of waste at source and at compost yard and conducting environmental awareness programmes regularly. The letter signed by the youngsters was submitted to the municipal authorities.