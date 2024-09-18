Acquiring lands without lessee farmers’ consent opposed

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has opposed the acquisition of agricultural lands without getting the consent of lessee farmers for setting up industrial parks by State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu in delta districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a resolution passed at an urgent meeting of Sangam office-bearers at Tiruvarur on Wednesday, September 18, it was stated that the State government was keen on acquiring fertile lands for setting up industrial parks across the State and in particular in delta districts in lands owned by Hindu Religious Institutions and Hindu Temples.

Demanding a white paper on the acquisition of agriculture lands by SIPCOT and alleging ‘forcible’ acquisition of temple lands that were taken on lease by farmers in delta districts, the Sangam insisted that such lands should not be transferred in the name of SIPCOT without getting the consent of the farmers.

Resolutions exhorting the Tamil Nadu government to implement a crop insurance scheme on its own like the Gujarat Government, acquisition of barren lands at Vadapathimangalam hamlet near Tiruvarur lying uncultivated for more than three decades for setting up of Food Park by SIPCOT, shelve the move to acquire Korukkai Cattle Farmlands for setting up of SIPCOT industrial park, checking attempts to revive oil wells under the pretext of ‘maintenance’, construction of a dam across the Cauvery at Rasimanal on a war footing and others were also passed at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.