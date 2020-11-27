ACP lays stress on the formation of FPOs

TIRUVARUR

The Annual Credit Plan for 2021-22 released by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development for Tiruvarur district has stressed the need for forming farmers producers organisations in the district.

In the ACP released here on Friday, Collector V.Santha said citing NABARD report that 61% of the total cultivable area in the district is cultivated by small and marginal farmers. Hence, in order to realise the objective of 2021-22 ACP for Tiruvarur district ie “collectivization of agriculture produce for enhancing farmers income”, formation of FPOs becomes imperative.

At present, 23 FPOs exist in Tiruvarur district and have shown a remarkable progress in production, preservation and marketing of agriculture produce. Out of the 23 FPOs, 16 enjoy the support of the NABARD, according to an official release.

The ACP for 2021-22 has projected a credit outlay of ₹ 4,960 crore as priority loans out of which ₹ 2,909 crore was earmarked for short term crop loans and ₹ 1,256 crore as long-term farm loans. A sum of ₹ 104 crore was earmarked for the education loan, ₹ 179 crore for housing activities, ₹ 30 crore for export and ₹ 8 crore for projects relating to renewable energy apart from ₹ 278 crore for micro, small and medium enterprises, the release added.