Achieving sustainable development goals is the need of the hour: IIT-Madras director

March 10, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

 V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras and Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram University, addressing students of the Saranathan College of Engineering in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Without adhering to the sustainable development goals as directed by the U.N., India cannot become a superpower, said V. Kamakoti, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras.

While addressing the students in the silver jubilee of the Saranathan College of Engineering here, he said the changes in climatic pattern puts the whole world uncertain. Down the line sectors like recycling, civil engineering, aeronautical engineering would become more rewarding in the job market, he said.

Stressing the significance of the recent order of the AICTE where two degrees can be done at the same time, Mr. Kamakoti urged the students to make use of it. He said: “Students should make use of the SWAYAM web portal as courses taught by IIT faculties are available in it. AICTE said 40% of credits can be gained from online education and education institutions should implement this in their course structure. We ensure that certificates provided by SWAYAM portal will be hard earned ones as one does not pass in fluke as the exam we conduct is strictly monitored.”

College president L. Natrajan, secretary S. Ravindran, principal D. Valavan, and former principal Y. Venkatramani were present.

