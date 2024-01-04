Accused in over 26,000 cases convicted in central zone

January 04, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The accused in 26,234 cases, including 45 murder cases, in the central zone during 2023 have been convicted by courts. Action was taken in murder cases which were in the trial stage in various courts and in which rowdies were involved. Eighteen rowdies involved in as many murder cases were convicted and sentenced to undergo life imprisonment by courts due to speedy action by the prosecution.

A police press release said special attention was paid in 2023 to speedily complete cases pending in various courts in order to obtain conviction for the accused. Information regarding pending cases involving rowdies in each district in the central zone and those which were in the trial stage in courts were collected and necessary steps taken to complete them speedily.

Several pending non-bailable warrants issued against rowdies for failing to appear before the court during hearing were executed by special teams thereby ensuring their appearance before the court.