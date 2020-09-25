TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 25 September 2020 21:51 IST
Accused in double-murder case surrenders
A day after a middle-aged woman and her 24-year-old daughter were found murdered in their house at Periyamilaguparai here, the latter's husband Ulaganathan, the suspect, surrendered before a court in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on Friday.
The Sessions Court police named Ulaganathan as accused in the double-murder case. Police sources said Ulaganathan, who surrendered before the court, was lodged in the sub-jail in Thanjavur. He is alleged to have murdered his mother-in-law Kalaiselvi, 47, and wife Pavithra and left the house with his infant daughter, after locking the door from the outside. Ulaganathan was married to Pavithra in 2015.
