Accused fractures his arm while fleeing police in Mayiladuthurai

Published - August 30, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in a robbery case fractured his arm while fleeing the police on Thursday.

Bhaskar alias Veeramani, 25, from Kali Chettithopu Street, Mayiladuthurai, on August 14 sought a lift from two men riding a two-wheeler near Kittappa Nagar Municipal School. The two men threatened him, robbed him of ₹1,700 in cash, and also forced him to transfer ₹2,200 via UPI.

Following a complaint, the police identified Gugan, 22, of Mappadugai Kavaratheru as the main accused. Gugan was arrested near Cholanpettai. But he fractured his left arm when slipped on the banks of the Cauvery while attempting flee the spot while being taken to the police station. Gugan is wanted in several cases, including that of ganja possession and assault. He was given first aid at the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and later presented in court, where he was remanded in custody. The Kuthalam police have launched a search for the second accused in the case, who has been identified as John.

CONNECT WITH US