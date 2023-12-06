Accused escapes from police custody, nabbed

December 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 24-year-old accused who escaped from police custody near Khajamalai on Tuesday night was nabbed by a special team of police at Ariyamangalam on Wednesday.

According to police, M. Mahendran, a native of Thennur, was arrested by Jeeyapuram police in a case registered against him on theft charges. When a police team escorted him to be produced before a Judicial Magistrate in Tiruchi city on Tuesday evening, he escaped from their custody near Khajamalai.

The Tiruchi City and Rural police formed special teams to trace his whereabouts. On Wednesday, the Jeeyapuram police arrested him from a house at Ariyamangalam. He was remanded in judicial custody.