Accused attempts to end life in Srirangam police station

March 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

A 29-year-old man allegedly attempted to end his life by slitting his throat using a broken piece of glass inside Srirangam police station on Wednesday.

Police sources said Vijay, 29, and Vignesh, 27, who were previously involved in a two-wheeler theft case and were absconding, were brought to Srirangam Crime police station after the police secured them near a check post on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, Vijay allegedly slit his throat using a broken piece of glass and attempted to end his life. He sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital at Srirangam for treatment. He was said to be stable.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

