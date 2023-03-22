HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused attempts to end life in Srirangam police station

March 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

A 29-year-old man allegedly attempted to end his life by slitting his throat using a broken piece of glass inside Srirangam police station on Wednesday.

Police sources said Vijay, 29, and Vignesh, 27, who were previously involved in a two-wheeler theft case and were absconding, were brought to Srirangam Crime police station after the police secured them near a check post on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, Vijay allegedly slit his throat using a broken piece of glass and attempted to end his life. He sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital at Srirangam for treatment. He was said to be stable.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.