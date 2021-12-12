Accumulation of fine sand along city roads poses threat to road users

Sand collected on Thenur road in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Accumulation of sand and fine dust along roads in the city is causing severe inconvenience to motorists.

It is a common sight to find motorists, particularly two-wheelers, going off track from the roads so as to negotiate carefully while giving way to the cars and heavy vehicles on city roads due to the accumulation of sand. Though it is a perennial problem in the city, motorists say that it has emerged as a major menace after the extended spell of rain in October and November.

Motorists ply on East Boulevard Road, West Boulevard Road, Madurai Road, Palakkarai main Road, Collector Office Road, Bharatidasan Road, Salai Road, College Road, Thanjavur Main Road near Gandhi Market encounter a torrid time as the accumulation of fine dust along the sides of the roads and the centre medians.

It kicks up dust in the air whenever heavy vehicles go past by touching upon the accumulated sand. A majority of two-wheeler riders are pushed to the edges of the road as the city bus crews operate their buses in high speed. The phenomena often make the two-wheelers wobble in the sand.

Though the Tiruchi City Corporation employs men and machines to remove the sand on arterial roads, motorists say that the tendency to leave the task half-finished remains a problem for two-wheeler riders. Patches of accumulated sand along several arterial roads give a nightmarish experience to them.

To support the sanitary workers in cleaning the roads, the Corporation had recently procured a road sweeping machine. It could not be pressed into service in October and November due to the rain. The officials have begun to deploy the machine over the past few days. However, it is said that it is insufficient to cater to the need of the Corporation that has about 950 km.

“We notice sand accumulation on almost all roads in the city. It has become acute after the rainy season. If we fail to negotiate carefully, we will be in trouble as the sand accumulation has the potential to topple the vehicle,” says M. Thirunavukarasu, a resident of Woraiyur.

M.A. Aleem, a physician in the city, warns that continuous exposure to dusty air will surely aggravate the respiratory ailments. They should not shun the practice of wearing masks.