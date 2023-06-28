June 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of Tiruchi district rural police arrested a suspended accountant on the charges of embezzling money to the tune of ₹ 2.37 crore.

According to the police, M. Kani had been working as an accountant in the Block Development Office at Thiruverumbur and then at Manikandam blocks. He was placed under suspension on a disciplinary charge.

The Block Development Officers of both Thiruverumbur and Manikandam had lodged a complaint at the DCB on Monday that Kani, while in service, was involved in embezzling ₹ 2.38 crore money from various government schemes, contingency funds, and taxable amounts with the intention of cheating and causing financial loss to the government exchequer.

Based on the complaint, the DCB police arrested Kani under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.