Accident-relief trains equipped with GPS

TIRUCHI

Accident relief trains deployed in emergency and rescue missions in Tiruchi Railway Division have now been equipped with Global Positioning Systems, enabling online tracking of their operations.

The introduction GPS system on board the Self Propelled Accident Relief Train (SPART) and the locomotive-hauled Accident Relief Train (ART) both maintained at Tiruchi Junction has also enabled real-time monitoring of these trains by senior officers and to ensure faster rescue and relief operations.

The ART encompassing about nine coaches and a couple of wagons transporting necessary civil, mechanical, engineering and electrical tools along with required manpower is pressed into service for major derailments to re-rail coaches and quick restoration of traffic.

The self-propelled SPART is a special train with three cars exclusively used for relief operations to rescue passengers during major accidents. This medical relief train has doctors, a team of para-medical staff, limited beds and a operation theatre inside along with necessary medicines to treat injured passengers and shift them from the accident spot. Being self-propelled, the SPART can move in both directions.

The ART and the SPART are both stationed at Tiruchi Junction and moved immediately to the accident spot once the emergency siren is blown to alert railway officials about an accident. The GPS equipment installed in these accident relief trains helps in tracking their movements online as and when they were deployed for emergency missions, a senior railway officer told The Hindu.

The system is connected to the mobile phones of top level officers of Tiruchi Division to enable them know the precise location of these trains as it is on the move thereby ensuring real-time monitoring. The Wi-Fi connectivity has been enabled through a customised mobile application. The online tracking of these trains once deployed for emergency missions could be done at the field-level by senior officers at the spot and at the divisional headquarters in Tiruchi, the officer further said.

The location of the train, the speed at which it was chugging towards the disaster struck spot could also be monitored in the mobile phone through the GPS-enabled technology, say railway officials. The new system would obviate the need to make a call over phone to railway officials on board these train to ascertain their present location, the officials further said.

The reason for installing GPS equipment in such trains to was enhance disaster management set up at the divisional level and for ensuring faster relief operations, said the officer. Besides Tiruchi Junction, an Accident Relief Train and an Accident Relief Medical Van have also been stationed at Villupuram Junction - another major station falling under the Tiruchi Division limits.

The accident relief trains stationed at Villupuram Junction have also been fitted with GPS equipment as well as in a 140 - tonne huge crane at the Tiruchi Goods Yard. The massive crane is moved to the accident spot to lift a toppled coach and those which had fallen beyond the track.