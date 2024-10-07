Accident-prone black spots along NH stretch in Perambalur district identified

With the volume of vehicular traffic on the Tiruchi - Perambalur - Chennai national highway witnessing a steady rise over the years, accident-prone spots along the national highway stretch passing through Perambalur district have been identified for initiating remedial measures in an effort to curb fatalities and injuries.

A joint team comprising transport, police and highways has identified 15 accident-prone black spots along the national highway stretch between Thirumandurai Toll Plaza and Padalur, falling under the Perambalur district, where accidents have been reported some of which leading to casualties.

The accident prone spots include Irur diversion road, Alathur gate, Naranamangalam, Thannerpandal, Perambalur four road junction, Vijayagopalapuram, Vallapuram, Thirumandurai and Chinnaru river bridge, said a senior Transport Department official.

The general guideline was that a location on a national highway is termed as a black spot of about 500 metres in which five fatal road accidents and above had been reported in the last three years, the official further said. Remedial measures would be taken up at these spots to curb accidents.

Police sources said they analyse the cause of the accidents and make suitable recommendations to the highway authorities concerned during the monthly road safety meeting that is presided over by the District Collector.

Although the causes of accidents getting reported are varied, one of them is the sudden entry of vehicles into the national highway from the diversion road without judging or anticipating the speed of the approaching vehicle.

Sudden trespass by a pedestrian or a vehicle, wrong-side driving and driving at very high speed losing control of the vehicle have also led to accidents, the official said.

Necessary remedial measures would be put in place in the near future at Irur, Alathur gate and Naranamangalam, said a senior official of the National Highways Authority of India.

According to Transport Department data, Perambalur district witnessed a total number of 416 accidents from January to September this year. Out of this, 124 were fatal accidents with number of two-wheelers involved being 45.