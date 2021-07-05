Academics pitch for longer tenure for VCs

TIRUCHI

The concept of three-year tenure for Vice-Chancellors of State universities in Tamil Nadu has to be revisited since the duration is too short for the appointees to make any impact, according to academics.

“When VCs in universities in neighbouring Karnataka have a four-year tenure and a good number of northern States appoint them for a five-year term, there is no reason why there should not be a re-think at the policy level on the issue in Tamil Nadu,” according to G. Thiruvasagam, president of Association of Indian Universities and Vice-Chancellor of AMET University, Chennai.

Senior professors in the reckoning for Vice-Chancellorship point out that Central universities appoint VCs for a five-year duration. The same is the case with institutions of national importance under the purview of the Union Ministry of Education, including Indian Institutes of Management, Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, where directors are appointed for a five-year duration.

Mr. Thiruvasagam, who had earlier served as Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, and Madras University, says VCs, of State universities, in effect, have only a little more than a year to try out reforms.

“The first six months are spent on understanding the system, and acclimatising with the Syndicate, Senate, Academic Council, and principals of affiliated colleges. The latter part of the third year is unconducive since they cannot take any policy decision for the last six months of their tenure," he points out, making a case for UGC to specify administrative credentials alongside academic accomplishments for VC aspirants.

Five-year duration is the minimum required period to show tangible improvement. In State universities, VCs lose their hold in the third year, and the quality of administration would leave a lot to be desired, officiating Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, says.

He adds: “Three years are too short a time to produce good results. There ought to be uniformity across the country for tenure of VCs.”