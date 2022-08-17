Academics laud enhancement of parental income ceiling for centrally-funded school-level scholarship 

TIRUCHI Academics have welcomed the enhancement of parental income ceiling from the existing ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh per annum for eligibility of meritorious students from weaker sections to benefit from the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Scheme of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Under the scheme, one lakh fresh scholarships of ₹12,000 per annum was being awarded to beneficiaries every year at class IX level, which can be continued up to class XII.

With a view to equipping students for the scholarship under NMMS scheme, a group of like-minded academics has been conducting free training programmes at the District Central Library for bright students belonging to downtrodden families in Tiruchi.

According to S. Sivakumar, former Principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, who has been coordinating the free training programme, similar initiative in other districts was the need of the hour. At this juncture, a clear communication from the State Government to the schools about the enhancement of parental income ceiling under NNMS will be desirable, Mr. Sivakumar said.

The revised guidelines of the scheme will come into effect from 2022-23, according to a communication sent by the Centre to Secretaries of Education in the States.

Every year, 6,695 students from Tamil Nadu are covered under the scheme.

The guidelines issued earlier this year by the Ministry of Education, New Delhi, paves way for more number of students to appear for the exam.

The re-imbursement cost for conduct of NMMS exam given to States and Union Territories has been revised from the present rate of ₹50 per student to ₹100. The cap fixed at ₹1,500 students per district for reimbursement of cost has also been removed.

The Ministry had said it would initiate a campaign for spreading awareness of the scheme through print and electronic media, including social media, for reaching out to more number of eligible beneficiaries. The objective is to ensure that the States utilise the quota fully.