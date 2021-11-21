Academics call for strengthening of cooperatives

A call was made for revival of a chunk of cooperatives from a state of dormancy during the National Cooperative Week celebrations organised by the Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, Bharathidasan University, recently.

Inaugurating the celebrations, G. Veerakumaran, Professor and Head, Department of Cooperative Management, Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala, said nearly one-fourth of the cooperatives are dormant or under liquidation due to absence of demand-driven members, lack of professionalism among the board members, involvement of politicians with vested interests, restrictive/ punitive regulations, and shortcomings in the competency of employees.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Role of Cooperatives in Fostering Innovation, Employment Generation and

Bringing in Professionalism’, Prof. Veerakumaran, while tracing the history of Cooperative Movement in the pre-independent and post-independent India, emphasised on creativity, innovation, invention, employment generation and professionalism for the revival of cooperatives.

C.Pitchai, Professor and Head, Department of Cooperation, Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University), Gandhigram, delivered a special lecture on the topic ‘Role of Youths in Cooperatives: Need of the Hour’.

The youth could establish a new business collectively through cooperatives, thereby mitigating risk. The cooperative model suits well the young owing to social engagement, skill transfer and employment generation. Introducing cooperative as a part of curriculum would boost the role of youth in cooperatives, he said.

A debate on the topic ‘Better Services to Members: Cooperatives Vs Farmer Producers Companies’ was held. A student team argued in favour of cooperatives by detailing its better performance in providing goods and services, financial support and technical training to its members. Another team reasoned out that Farmer Producer Companies provide end-to-end services to the members, better employment and entrepreneurial support to its members through financial support and technical training.

Prof. Pitchai who adjudicated the debate chose as winner the team that spoke in favour of cooperatives.

A quiz competition on Cooperative Principles and Practices was also conducted, M. Selvam, Professor and Head, Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, said.