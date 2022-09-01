Academics assail sidelining of regional languages in conduct of YET 2022

Academics have expressed disappointment over the conduct of the Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI), also known as YET (YASAVI Entrance Test) only in English and Hindi.

The PM YASASVI implemented by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment envisages extending 15,000 scholarships for eligible students under Other Backward Class, Economic Backward Classes, and De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT) categories. Top-ranking students in class IX or XI whose parents’/guardians’ annual income is not more than ₹2.5 lakh are eligible for the scholarship that entitles ₹75,000 for class IX and X and ₹1.25 lakh per annum for class XI and XII - covering school/hostel fee.

"There are eligible beneficiaries across the country. Denial of equal opportunities is injustice to students in non-Hindi States," S. Sivakumar, Educationist and former Principal of District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, said.

Students of State board are at a disadvantage for other reasons also. For, the exam is based on NCERT books that form the core of syllabus for students under CBSE pattern.

The application process was carried out from July 27 to August 26 and the exam to be conducted by National Testing Agency is slated for September 11. The Computer Based Test with multiple choice questions is for a three hour duration. Out of 100 questions, each carrying four marks, 30 pertain to Mathematics, 20 to Science, 25 to Social Science, and 25 to General Awareness/ Knowledge.

Of the 15,000 scholarships, 1,547 slots are for Tamil Nadu. But, government school students following Tamil medium of instruction are out of reckoning as they will be in a position to sit for the exam only if it is conducted in the regional language.

"Language cannot be a yardstick to test the scientific temperament of students; aptitude for scientific research goes beyond language. Also, it is in the mother tongue that a child develops personal, social and cultural identity. Using mother tongue helps children develop their critical thinking and literacy skills. Researches have proved that children learning in mother tongue have a better understanding of the curriculum," Mr. Sivakumar said.

Bright students in government schools stand to lose much since there is another sub-scheme under the PM YASAVI that extends the scope for pursuing studies beyond Plus Two.

Inclusive of IIMs, IITs, IIITs, AIIMSs, NITs, NIFTs, NIDs, Indian Institutes of Hotel Management, National Law Universities and other Central Government institutions, around 259 instituitons have been shortlisted for distribution of 15,000 slots.

Students securing admissions in any of these institutions will be awarded scholarship to meet the requirements for full tuition fee and non-refundable charges up to a ceiling of ₹2 lakh per annum along with living expenses of ₹3,000 per month, ₹5,000 for books and stationery, and a one time assistance of ₹45,000 for latest computer/laptop.