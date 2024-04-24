Academicians flay UGC’s proposal to use NET for PhD admission

April 24, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Academicians in the city have expressed concern over the recent move by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to make the National Eligibility Test (NET) a common admission exam for Ph.D programmes in the upcoming academic session of 2024-2025, calling it an exclusionary procedure that may leave rural youth behind in research studies.

The initiative is meant to end the entrance examinations conducted by universities for Ph.D programmes, but it would be wrong to substitute an admission test for research studies with a competitive exam like NET, said college teachers.

This week, the UGC announced that students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for NET and pursue Ph.D, provided they had scored a minimum of 75% marks or equivalent grades in their UG courses.

So far, a candidate for the NET needed a master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks.

The stress on scores may be problematic for students outside the central board of schooling.

“Research exhibits a candidate’s analytical and interpretational skills. The very nature of research activity in a particular subject is to narrow down a single stream of thought. But competitive or eligibility examinations only test the wider knowledge of a candidate’s understanding, rather than his or her cognitive approach. Switching over to NET for Ph.D admissions will discourage first-generation learners, especially those from rural areas,” P. David Livingstone, state president, Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) said in a statement.

A centralised admission test could further reduce the number of Ph.D applications and the role of universities in promoting research would also be diminished if the UGC decision is implemented, said academicians.

“The time limit for the NET marks has not been mentioned; and as it is basically an exam meant for the teaching profession, it may not accurately reflect on a research student’s aptitude. Perhaps the UGC should have taken a more consultative approach and framed a policy accordingly,” D.I. George Amalarethinam, vice-principal, Jamal Mohamed College, told The Hindu.

“In our time, the M.Phil degree was considered a gateway to research studies, and only those interested in exploring a subject in greater depth would take up a doctoral programme. All teachers were not Ph.D scholars. But with Ph.D now becoming mandatory for employment in the higher education sector, the UGC is placing an added burden on aspiring researchers by proposing that they should appear for NET as well, which needs a wider range of preparation,” said a college principal in Tiruchi.

