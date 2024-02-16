Academic overcomes cerebral palsy to achieve great heights

February 16, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Achievement means different things to different people and it is important to never give up on one’s dreams, says S. Vinoth Kumar, a faculty member of Alagappa University, who overcame cerebral palsy to get a doctorate.

Mr. Kumar, 43, while addressing a gathering at Spastics Society of Tiruchi on Friday, spoke about the challenges that persons with disability face while getting employment and credited his family for his success as a professional.

“I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when I was around a year old, and doctors said that my progress in life would be limited due to the disorder. I was not even expected to make it to school. But my parents, and later, my younger brother, rallied around, and helped me develop my potential, especially in education, with targeted training programmes,” he says.

Thanks to his persistence, and the encouragement of his teachers and parents, Mr. Kumar completed his doctoral studies, and cleared the National and State Eligibility Tests (NET,SET), which earned him a posting as an assistant professor of English at Alagappa University in Karaikudi.

“There are many sorrows behind my story, and I still get upset sometimes when I remember the bullying that I was subjected to during my school days. But I have learned to move past the pain. Do not get discouraged by people’s rudeness and negative attitude. You will find others to help you along the way,” says Mr. Kumar.

His father, P. Suresh Kumar, retired Regional Deputy Director of Employment, spoke on the role of parents in bringing up children with special needs.

