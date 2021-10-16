AC buses introduced on two routes in Tiruchi city

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday formally inaugurated the air-conditioned bus service on Thuvakudi-Central Bus Stand route at Tiruverumbur Bus Stand.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the bus route from Central Bus Stand to Thuvakudi was crowded on a daily basis. The Government Arts College, National Institute of Technology, and industries such as Bharat Heavy Electricals and Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project were among a few on the route. Hundreds of buses plied from both Central Bus Stand and Chathram Bus Stand along the route daily and , but all buses run full, he said.

The services were introduced after a section of bus users expressed the need for an air-conditioned service along the routes. The service would make eight round trips a day, the Minister said, adding that the minimum fare would be ₹15 and the maximum ₹40.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation introduced air-conditioned bus services on two routes in the city on Friday.

The buses would operate on the Central Bus Stand-Thuvakudi (Route No.128) and Central Bus Stand-Srirangam (9E) once every hour. The 9E bus goes through Thillai Nagar to Srirangam and returns through the same route.

The buses, which were launched on Friday on the occasion of Ayudha Puja, saw a good response with families travelling to visit their near and dear ones during the festival. Aa large percentage of the people taking the bus were occasional travellers. “If we were to take an auto rickshaw, it would cost ₹150 to Srirangam, but the bus costs much less. For people like us who take these buses on occasion, this is comfortable, said M. Anish, a passenger.

The ticket from Central Bus Stand to Srirangam costs ₹30.

The public were appreciative of the efforts taken by TNSTC to introduce air-conditioned service at nominal costs. “At ₹30, we can conveniently take the bus to the temple and offer our prayers during the festival season,” another passenger added.

Speaking about the service, an TNSTC official said that a section of travellers who were willing to spend extra on comfort would prefer these buses. “If more such buses are deployed by the State government, we will be able to extend the services to other popular routes too."

Battery-operated buses, too, were in the works but were yet to be finalised, he added.

A few years ago, an air-conditioned service was introduced between Srirangam and the airport, but was discontinued subsequently.