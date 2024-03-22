AC bus service to be launched as scheduled

March 22, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has announced that the air-conditioned bus service for the Navagraha Temple pilgrims will be launched as scheduled on March 25.

Disclosing this in a press release, Corporation managing director K.S. Mahendrakumar said the air-conditioned bus service would leave Kumbakonam mofussil bus terminus by 5.15 a.m. and return to Kumbakonam after 15 hours of journey covering all the nine Navagraha temples in the Delta region, every day.

Stating that the booking for this service could be made only through the online portal www.tnstc.in he called upon the pilgrims to make use of this 54-seat bus offered by the Corporation at ₹1,350 per head.

The Corporation has reduced the base fare per person from ₹1,340 to ₹1,274 from March 13.

Effectively, a person will pay ₹1,403 to travel in this service as against ₹1,473 a person quoted by the Corporation when it commenced the advanced reservation for this value-added service on March 12.

