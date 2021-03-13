Tiruchirapalli

ABVP conference begins

A two-day south Tamil Nadu conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) began at Srimad Andavan College of Arts and Science here on Saturday.

More than 200 members from different parts of the State took part in the conference. Rahul Chowdhry, national secretary, ABVP, said students had to imbibe discipline and the spirit of national integration. They should spread awareness among the students and youth on national politics.

Lakshman, national joint organiser, ABVP, and Ammangi V. Balaji, secretary, Srimad Andavan College, participated.

