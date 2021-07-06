ABVP demands action against suspended faculty member

TIRUCHI

06 July 2021

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday staged a demonstration here on Tuesday urging the State government and the police to take action against C. J. Paul Chandra Mohan, Head of the Department of Tamil of Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi,who was suspended recently following a complaint of sexual harassment lodged against him by a group of female students to college authorities.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the ABVP members demanded the arrest of Mr. Paul Chandra Mohan and his dismissal from the college. They also demanded justice for the affected students.

The demonstration held in front of the college was organised by the Tiruchi unit of ABVP and led by the its district organising secretary Arun Prasad.

Speaking to media, ABVP south Tamil Nadu unit State secretary Suseela said the college authorities placed Paul Chandra Mohan only under suspension. The demonstration was organised to seek justice for the affected students. The State government and the police must immediately take action against the faculty member. The ABVP would continue its protest arooss the State if he was not arrested.

The college authorities recently placed Mr. Paul Chandra Mohan in suspension in compliance with the recommendations of its Internal Complaints Committee. The committee had confirmed the veracity of the complaint lodged by the students with the Principal in March and submitted its report during April.