April 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Non-formation of welfare associations in apartments has raised safety, security and maintenance concerns among flat dwellers in Tiruchi.

Next to Chennai and Coimbatore, Tiruchi has emerged as a leading city in the State in building multi-storey apartments. Tiruchi’s first apartment christened “Mangalam” was built on the Railway Station Road in Srirangam in 1985. It was during the same period one more apartment sprang up in Thillai Nagar. Since it became an instant hit thanks to the affordable housing options, several builders forayed into the field and started building apartments in different parts of the city. The number of apartments continues to go up steadily in the city mainly in Srirangam.

In the formative period no one seemed to have given importance to form residents welfare associations in apartments. However, since the enactment of the Apartment Ownership Act 1994, the builders began instituting welfare associations shortly after handing over flats to the owners.

According to a rough estimate, about 75% of the apartments in the city have welfare associations mainly to take care of maintenance of common areas and utilities such as electricity, elevator, water tank and others. There are builders, who follow all statutory guidelines right from instituting a corpus fund to framing by-laws and handing over all common documents to the associations.

‘We never leave any premises without forming association. It is important to ensure the life of buildings. Otherwise, they become weak well before their life span,” says T.V. Murali of Mangalam Home Builder.

According to estimates, about 25% of the apartments in the city did not have proper forums, thereby causing concern over the safety and security of the flat dwellers as well as maintaining the common utility of the apartments. While most of the bigger apartments have elected representatives, several apartments, which have less than 10 units, do not have associations. In their absence, the apartment owners find it difficult to keep the surroundings neat and clean and maintain the buildings.

“We have been fighting for the formation of an association since I purchased a flat about 10 years ago. But, the builder refuses to extend cooperation. We are unable to take common decisions to appoint a security guard or to set up closed circuit cameras and other amenities,” says K. Seetharaman, an apartment owner at Kadai Veedhi in Woraiyur. He said that the buildings and the common utilities could not be maintained well in the absence of the association.

N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist, said that the Tiruchi City Corporation should take steps to ensure the implementation of the Apartment Ownership Act in letter and spirit. It would not only solve many problems in apartments and gated communities but will also ensure collection of segregated domestic waste from the households.