Absence of lane markings and reflectors on road signs at busy junctions make night driving dangerous in Tiruchi

In the absence of lane markings, motorists randomly change lanes without giving any signal; in some areas, reflectors on road signs meant to alert drivers about the approaching speed breakers are missing

November 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan
A speed breaker without the mandatory luminous black and white paint at Mannarpuram in Tiruchi poses a threat to drivers, especially those who do not travel on the road regularly.

A speed breaker without the mandatory luminous black and white paint at Mannarpuram in Tiruchi poses a threat to drivers, especially those who do not travel on the road regularly. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Missing luminous paint, lack of reflectors on speed breakers and faded lane markings and stop lines near the busy traffic signals on several arterial roads confuse the motorists and make driving on Tiruchi roads a dangerous proposition, particularly at night.

In the absence of lane markings, motorists randomly change lanes without giving any signal. The speed breaker on the service road near Mannarpuram junction and the nearby zebra crossing do not sport black and white luminous paint making it difficult for drivers to spot them. In some areas, the reflectors on road signs meant to alert drivers about the approaching speed breakers are missing, complain road users.

K. Ramachandran, a wholesale trader from Gandhi Market, said lane markings and stop lines at the Head Post Office traffic signal have vanished because of continuous movement of vehicles. Some speed breakers at Varaganeri on Tiruchi-Thanjavur Road are without luminous paint, making it dangerous for drivers. He pointed out that the speed breakers lack reflectors, which makes drivers lose control of the vehicle at night, resulting in accidents.

Road safety activist P. Ayyarappan said the issue had been raised several times at the road safety meetings. The authorities concerned should take steps to paint the speed breakers as per norms and put in place signage and lane markings with reflectors near signals to ensure that drivers follow lane discipline.

Action being taken

When contacted, B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said steps were being taken to mark the lanes and paint the speed breakers in coordination with the Tiruchi City Corporation and the State Highways Department.

A list of speed breakers in city limits and their present condition has been submitted to the district administration after conducting a survey of the same. Steps will be taken to redraw the stop lines near the traffic signals, Mr. Nixon added.

