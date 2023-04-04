Absence of fare meters in autorickshaws irks passengers in Tiruchi

April 04, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Commuters in Tiruchi city continue to complain of being fleeced by autorickshaw drivers in the absence of fare meters. A few drivers have formed informal associations among themselves to fix prices and charge higher rates.

According to a Government Order issued in 2014 on the fixation of fares for autorickshaws, the minimum charge for the first 1.8 km of travel would be ₹ 25, which forms the base fare. The passenger would be charged ₹ 12 for each additional kilometer along with the base fare. The waiting charges were fixed at ₹ 3.5 for every five minutes. These fares would be calculated based on electronic meter readings fixed in the auto.

But in reality, many autorickshaws do not have fare meters, forcing the passengers to bargain with the drivers for every ride. R. Maran from Tiruverumbur said he was charged ₹ 100 for less than three km of travel from Central Bus Stand. Some drivers had formed a guild and decided to collect a fare higher than the price fixed by the government, he alleged.

After many commuters raised complaints, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar directed the Regional Transport Authorities in Tiruchi district to curb illegal usage of mobile applications and informal associations to fix prices. The authorities conducted inspections over a period of time and found nearly 143 autorickshaws using mobile applications that were not permitted and imposed a fine of ₹ 4.58 lakh on them.

An official from the Transport Department said the application developer who facilitates travel should get an aggregator licence from the Government under Motor Vehicles Act. Forming informal associations and Whatsapp groups and setting price slabs on their own is not permissible under the law.

S. Rengarajan, District Secretary of CITU, said considering the rise in prices of commodities over the years, including fuel prices, the government should revise the fares with immediate effect as the current fares were fixed nearly a decade ago. He also demanded to fix fares at the district level after assessing the urban and rural areas and avoid a State level price fixation.

S.Pushpavanam, Secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, said since autorickshaws are public utility services, the government should take cognisance of the urgent need to revise the fares and ensure strict implementation of the revised fares.