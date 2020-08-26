Absence of buses, trains has led to overcrowding in share autorickshaws in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

26 August 2020 23:19 IST

Commuters opt for the cheapest mode despite awareness of risk of infection

Overcrowded share autorickshaws have emerged as potential cause for spread of COVID-19 virus in Tiruchi.

In the absence of public transport such as buses and trains, share auto rickshaws are the main option for commuters, particularly short distance travellers in the city. Since it is one of the cheapest modes of transport, daily wage labourers, domestic workers, construction workers and vegetable vendors in particular tend to travel in share auto rickshaws.

Advertising

Advertising

They are in high demand ever since the State government suspended public transport to check the spread of COVID-19.

Prior to the lockdown, share auto rickshaws used to wait for some time to get sufficient number of passengers. Now-a-days, the waiting time has reduced drastically. The capacity is reached within very less time. As per the rules, 3:1 is the permitted limit of passengers in a share auto rickshaw. If the passengers are children, it is 5:1. But, no one seems to be following the rules in Tiruchi.

There are share auto rickshaws that carry more than 10 to 15 passengers. Passengers can even be found sitting on the lap of other travellers. Some travel rather dangerously by sitting on the safety bars.

Most of the passengers wear face masks and many of them understand the risk of travelling in overcrowded shared autorickshaws. Yet, they go through the risk of contracting the deadly virus in the absence of other options.

“Had the bus transport been restored, the crowding in share auto rickshaws could have been prevented. I cannot afford to pay ₹60 to ₹80 to travel just one or two km in auto rickshaws. I know that it is dangerous to travel in over-crowded share auto rickshaws particularly when novel coronavirus spreads rapidly. But, I have no other option except this cheapest mode,” says M. Palaniandi, a construction worker travelling in a share auto rickshaw on Rockins Road to K.K. Nagar route on Wednesday.

Due to heavy rush, it is learnt that operators of shared auto rickshaws make use of the situation and try to complete as many trips as possible for a day right from early morning to late evening.

When contacted, Alagarasu, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the complaints would be looked into.

Action would be taken against those flouting passenger norms as well as COVID-19 safety norms, he said.