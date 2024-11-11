Absence of bund around deepened pond worries residents of Morais Garden Extension in Tiruchi

Residents of Morais Garden Extension, Phase 3, in Runway Nagar, Kottapattu, have urged the authorities concerned to create a bund fully around the recently deepened pond located near the Kaliamman Koil temple in Ward 46 in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pond, which was deepened a few months ago, is now filled with water after recent rain. Residents are worried that it may overflow and the stagnant water might become a haven for snakes and insects.

The absence of bund on the pond’s side close to the residential area has heightened fears of houses getting flooded. A resident of the area said: “The pond lacks a bund on our side, leaving us with only our compound wall for protection, which is worrying. A proper outlet channel will help drain excess water safely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Raja, Ponmalai Unit Secretary of the Communist Party of India, said surplus water from the Kottapattu irrigation pond flowed into this pond before reaching Mavadikkulam. “With new residential areas emerging around the pond in recent years, overflow issues have worsened. This pond, once used for irrigation, now sits amidst residential zones. We urge authorities to maintain the pond with appropriate infrastructure, conduct a thorough study of potential encroachments, and establish a clear pathway for water flow,” he added.

Outlet to be built

Ward Councillor K. Ramesh said the pond was initially deepened to contain water that would typically flow into nearby residential areas. “We are now planning a separate outlet through MGR Nagar as some old channels seem to have been encroached upon,” he said.

A junior engineer from the area reported that a survey was conducted and plans were afoot to construct an outlet channel after discussions with residents of Wards 46 and 47. “The construction will begin soon, benefiting both wards,” he said.

A senior Corporation official said a detailed project report had been submitted and was awaiting administrative approval. Once approved, work on constructing a safety wall around the pond would commence, offering the residents protection from potential overflows.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.