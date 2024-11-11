 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Absence of bund around deepened pond worries residents of Morais Garden Extension in Tiruchi

The pond at Runway Nagar, Kottapattu, which was deepened a few months ago, is now filled with water after recent rain. Residents are worried that it may overflow and the stagnant water might become a haven for snakes and insects.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rainwater-filled pond behind Phase 3, Morais Garden Extension in Runway Nagar of Ward 46 in Tiruchi.

Rainwater-filled pond behind Phase 3, Morais Garden Extension in Runway Nagar of Ward 46 in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Morais Garden Extension, Phase 3, in Runway Nagar, Kottapattu, have urged the authorities concerned to create a bund fully around the recently deepened pond located near the Kaliamman Koil temple in Ward 46 in the city.

The pond, which was deepened a few months ago, is now filled with water after recent rain. Residents are worried that it may overflow and the stagnant water might become a haven for snakes and insects.

The absence of bund on the pond’s side close to the residential area has heightened fears of houses getting flooded. A resident of the area said: “The pond lacks a bund on our side, leaving us with only our compound wall for protection, which is worrying. A proper outlet channel will help drain excess water safely.”

P. Raja, Ponmalai Unit Secretary of the Communist Party of India, said surplus water from the Kottapattu irrigation pond flowed into this pond before reaching Mavadikkulam. “With new residential areas emerging around the pond in recent years, overflow issues have worsened. This pond, once used for irrigation, now sits amidst residential zones. We urge authorities to maintain the pond with appropriate infrastructure, conduct a thorough study of potential encroachments, and establish a clear pathway for water flow,” he added.

Outlet to be built

Ward Councillor K. Ramesh said the pond was initially deepened to contain water that would typically flow into nearby residential areas. “We are now planning a separate outlet through MGR Nagar as some old channels seem to have been encroached upon,” he said.

A junior engineer from the area reported that a survey was conducted and plans were afoot to construct an outlet channel after discussions with residents of Wards 46 and 47. “The construction will begin soon, benefiting both wards,” he said.

A senior Corporation official said a detailed project report had been submitted and was awaiting administrative approval. Once approved, work on constructing a safety wall around the pond would commence, offering the residents protection from potential overflows.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / rains / civic infrastructure / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.