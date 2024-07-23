Absence of announcements to improve railway safety, restore senior citizens’ concession flayed

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has expressed disappointment over the absence of any mention in the Union Budget on major issues plaguing the Railways including poor safety, connectivity and overcrowding.

The much expected restoration of fare concession for senior citizens has also not been met in the Budget, said S. Pushpavanam, secretary of the council.

Otherwise the Budget seems to address concerns of poor, youth, women and farmers, Mr.Pusphavanam said in a statement. The allotment of ₹2.1 lakh crore for employment and skill development should help reduce unemployment.

Digitalisation is expected to provide easy access to land records but in reality mistakes lead to harassment and civil suits, he said.

Mr. Pushpavanam welcomed the move to advance educational loans of up to ₹10 lakh with 3% interest subvention.

The earmarking of ₹1.5 lakh crore for interest free loans to States should spur the State governments into action towards strengthening infrastructure, he added.

The former Vice Principal of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, welcomed the customs duty exemption for three cancer drugs stating that it would be useful for patients and in the effective treatment of the disease.

