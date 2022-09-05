Absconding ganja peddler, five accomplices arrested in Karur

44 kg ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh seized from them

R Rajaram KARUR
September 05, 2022 17:20 IST

A police team in Karur district arrested M. Kandan alias Kandasamy, a ganja peddler who had been absconding for a long time, and five of his associates, including a woman, and seized 44 kg of the contraband from them a few days ago. 

Kandan of Vengamedu in Karur district, along with M. Rubanraj, 27, of Thevaram in Theni district, N. Senrayan, 42, of Bodinayakkanur in Theni district, Senrayan’s sister S. Kasthuri, 43 , Gavaskar and Juwanandham, was engaged in packing ganja in Karur when the police team arrested them. The seized ganja was smuggled from Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The police team also seized a truck and a couple of two-wheelers which were used for transporting the contraband.

A case in this regard has been registered by the Karur town police. A police press release said general public could convey information to the Superintendent of Police A. Sundaravadhanam via his mobile number 9498188488 regarding ganja peddlers and those selling banned tobacco products.

