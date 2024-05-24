About 2,000 cusecs discharged from Mukkombu into Kollidam

Residents living along the banks of the Kollidam have been asked to exercise caution as about 2,000 cusecs of water would be released into the river at Mukkombu, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has said. In a press release, Mr. Kumar said that this was being done to facilitate early completion of the work on renovation of the shutters of the barrage across the Cauvery at Mukkombu. He urged the residents not to venture into the Kollidam for bathing or washing clothes and not let their cattle into the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.