About 2,000 cusecs discharged from Mukkombu into Kollidam

Residents living along the banks of the Kollidam have been asked to exercise caution as about 2,000 cusecs of water would be released into the river at Mukkombu, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has said. In a press release, Mr. Kumar said that this was being done to facilitate early completion of the work on renovation of the shutters of the barrage across the Cauvery at Mukkombu. He urged the residents not to venture into the Kollidam for bathing or washing clothes and not let their cattle into the river.

