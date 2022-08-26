About 1,500 police personnel to be deployed for Vinayaka Chaturthi procession in Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruchi City Police will deploy about 1,500 officers and men for the Vinayaka Chaturthi idols procession to be taken out here on September 2. Police personnel would be deployed at the spots where idols of Lord Vinayaka are to be installed in connection with the festival that falls on August 31.

Law enforcers have also planned to provide additional bandobust at vantage locations and at places identified as problematic. On the day of procession, the police would divert vehicles to ensure that there was no hindrance. A separate security scheme would be drafted by the City Police in connection with the festival to avert any untoward incidents and deploy officers and men as per the plan.

Ahead of the festival, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan held a meeting with Hindu front representatives and those from other religions. Adherence to norms and guidelines to be followed for the installation of idols and during their immersion were explained on the occasion. Cooperation was sought for the smooth conduct of the idols procession and during their immersion in the Cauvery river by following the guidelines.

The idols organising committees were told about the permission to be obtained from the local body, police, Fire and Rescue Services departments besides Revenue department for installation of the idols. They were also advised to install idols made of clay to protect the waterbody and the environment. The City Police made it clear during the meeting that idols should not be installed at places where police permission was denied, a police press release here said.

Flag march in Karur

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Karur district police personnel took out a flag march on Friday ahead of the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival. Around 150 police personnel took part in the flag march in Karur Town police station limits, a release said.