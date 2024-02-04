GIFT a SubscriptionGift
About 1,000 schoolchildren to learn Thirukkural

The initiative is aimed at making children studying in about 20 government and government-aided schools well versed in 1,330 couplets of Thirukkural

February 04, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department recently launched the Thiruvarangam Theruvengum Thirukkural Mulakkam to encourage 1,000 schoolchildren in Srirangam, Tiruchi to learn Thirukkural.

The initiative aims at making children studying in about 20 government and government-aided schools in the locality well versed in 1,330 couplets of Thirukkural written by Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar.

Over 1,000 children studying in elementary and middle schools in Srirangam will be continuously trained to recite all the couplets in Thirukkural, and they will be explained the meaning of each couplet.

Thirukkural books were distributed to all students and they were encouraged to learn Thirukkural for about one hour every day apart from the routine academic classes. They will be guided to participate in Thirukkural reciting competitions, an official from the department said.

Participants of the adult literacy movement will be trained through the initiative. The officials would be launched in other elementary and middle schools in the city.

