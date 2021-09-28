‘About ₹1,000 crore disbursed as compensation for crop loss in Tiruvarur district since 2016’

₹17.35 crore has been disbursed to 24,901 farmers as compensation for 2020-21

About ₹1,000 crore appears to has been disbursed as crop insurance compensation to farmers in Tiruvarur district since 2016-17.

According to official sources, a total of 1.78 lakh farmers opted for crop insurance in 2016-17. Out of this, 1.42 lakh farmers were found eligible to receive compensation for crop loss under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance scheme) and ₹620.31 crore was disbursed to them as insurance claim.

In the subsequent year, 1.72 lakh farmers insured their crop and 57,915 received compensation for the loss suffered by them though the crop year 2017-18 was considered a normal year. A sum of ₹84.60 crore was disbursed to farmers as compensation that year.

In 2018-19, the number of farmers opting for crop insurance fell short marginally and 1.15 lakh farmers out of 1.67 lakh farmers, who insured their crop during that period, received ₹290 crore as compensation.

In 2020-21, a total of 44,600 farmers have insured their kuruvai crop raised in about 49,796 acres in 383 villages in Tiruvarur district. After the crop cutting exercise to determine the crop loss, ‘kuruvai’ raised in about 31,033 acres of land in 297 hamlets were found to be affected. Subsequently, the disbursement of compensation has begun and till date ₹17.35 crore has been disbursed to 24,901 farmers as compensation.

Meanwhile, Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary P.R. Pandian issued a statement on Tuesday urging the Central and State governments to release their contribution towards insurance premium for the crop insured and subsequently damaged due to inclement weather between December 2020 and January 2021.

Though compensation was released from the Disaster Relief Fund to assist the affected farmers, the State government said that farmers who had insured the crop would get compensated under PMFBY also.

Due to non-repayment of crop loan acquired during the last season, several farmers were denied fresh crop loan during the season, he alleged.