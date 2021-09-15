Abattoir in disuse

The modern abattoir, established adjacent to Gandhi Market about five years ago, lies in disuse.

Tiruchi was among the few local bodies in the State to establish a modern abattoir. A sum of ₹ 3.57 crore was spent on establishing the facility. While the Ministry of Food Processing contributed 47% of the total cost, the State government contributed 28%. The Tiruchi Corporation contributed the remaining 28%.

It was aimed at ending the practice of slaughtering goats and sheep for meat in open places. The officials had claimed that it would ensure the meat traders follow the guidelines of the Code of Hygienic Practices for Fresh Meat prescribed the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Corporation had to get the mandatory no-objection certificate from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for establishing the modern facility. It has a facility to slaughter at least 500 sheep and goats a day.

More than five years have gone since the state-of-the-art facility was set up at the centrally located place in the city. But it is alleged that except for a few days of the trial run, the abattoir had never been put to use. It is in disuse mode since its establishment.

Inquiries revealed that the goats, which were subjected for slaughtering to test the efficiency of the abattoir, got stuck in the equipment. Following this, it was shut for maintenance. With the facility is in disuse for a long, the facility looks like a dilapidated structure.

“It is a clear case of wastage of public money. The Corporation has generated not even a single paise from it but also failed to follow the guidelines of WHO in the prevention of slaughtering of animals meant for meat in open places,” rues a mutton trader in Gandhi Market.

The board put up on a wall of the facility proclaims that it is a modern slaughtering house. But, the goats, brought by the traders, are slaughtered in the traditional method. The Corporation collects ₹50 each for slaughtering and stamping. On weekends about 500 goats are slaughtered and about 150 goats are slaughtered on week days.

“We are really pained over the disuse of the facility. Steps should be taken to use the facility,” said another trader on condition of anonymity.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman said he would study the issue immediately and steps would be taken to use the facility as early as possible.