Abandoned railway quarters in Tiruchi turn into a den for anti-social elements

January 19, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The abandoned Railway residential quarters near Fort station in Tiruchi have turned into a hub for anti-social activities, causing inconvenience to the public and rail users.

The quarters which are located along the northern side of the Fort station were abandoned after the construction of the new quarters beside the Old Goods Shed Road. With 20-odd deserted staff quarters becoming a hive for anti-social elements, the rail users and residents of the new Railway quarters live in constant fear.

According to the commuters, these empty and dilapidated houses have emerged as hubs for illegal activities, especially at night. “The unhygienic surroundings are attracting stray animals, while the wild plants and shrubs growing around the abandoned houses are becoming a shelter for snakes. Due to these, commuters and residents hesitate to walk along the stretch during evenings and nights,” said Ramanan, a rail user.

“Most streetlights are defunct in the locality, and as a result, anti-social elements have a free run. There have also been a few cases of thefts,” he added.

Retired railway officials said that things began changing a few years. “Many employees began vacating their quarters after they started getting better house rent allowances. But there are still few employees who reside in staff quarters, and they need security,” said T. Milton, a retired officer.

A section of people has appealed to the authorities to utilise the land for something useful, after demolishing the structures. “Despite approaching authorities concerned few times, nothing has been done yet. The land can be utilised for parking since there is no adequate parking space for people visiting the commercial streets,” said K. Anbu, a Railway employee.

When contacted, a senior Railway official said, “The vacant buildings are planned to be demolished and it will happen soon. But, as of now, there is no plan to utilise the area.”