Abandoned man rescued

Members of a civil society group in Tiruchi rescued a man who was lying in an unconscious state for the last few days on the platform of the Central Bus Stand on Sunday.

The man looked very ill, and had not eaten for at least a few days, said K. C. Neelamegam, Secretary, Thaneer, a voluntary organisation. “We were informed by a friend who works at the bus stand. He told us that a man had been lying at the same spot and nobody had helped him,” he said.

A group of volunteers from Shri Foundation went to the spot along with Mr. Neelamegam for the rescue action. “The people around had apparently ignored him because they thought he was an alcoholic,” he said.

Following the instructions of the city police, the volunteers called ‘108’ ambulance services, and before it arrived, purchased clothes, a bedsheet and a few essential items for the man. “We do not know where he is from or any such details. We will follow up at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where he is admitted and hope that he will tell us more about himself so we can rehabilitate him,” Mr. Neelamegam said.