Abandoned govt. quarters in Manapparai turns into a haven for anti-social elements

December 03, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The abandoned government residential quarters in Manapparai in Tiruchi district has turned into a haven for anti-social elements, causing concern among residents.

The houses, located in Kalaignar Karunanidhi Nagar, were abandoned after they developed structural damage. With anti-social elements frequenting the deserted premises, which has 60-odd dwelling unis, the residents in the neighbourhood live in constant fear.

The quarters was constructed about 50 years ago for government employees working in revenue, treasury, public works, and agriculture departments.

Over the years, the buildings became dilapidated and even after several representations by the residents, the restoration work had not been carried out. With their demands ignored, the employees vacated the quarters.

According to K. Mohamed Hussain, town secretary of the Communist Party of India, these empty and dilapidated dwelling units had turned into a hub for illegal activities, especially at night. “The unhygienic surroundings are attracting stray animals while wild plants and shrubs growing around the abandoned houses are becoming a shelter for snakes. Commuters and residents hesitate to even walk along the stretch during evenings and at night,” he said.

Since most of the streetlights are defunct in the locality, anti-social elements have a free run. There have been a few cases of thefts, a resident said.

A section of the residents has appealed to the civic body to demolish the structures as they pose a threat to the security in the area. “Despite several representations, the municipal officials are yet to take any action. Some of the houses are on the verge of collapsing, and they should be demolished considering the safety of the public,” Mr. Hussain added.

A senior official of the municipality said: “A resolution was passed at the recent council meeting to demolish the vacant buildings and construct new apartments with modern facilities.”