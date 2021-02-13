Tiruchirapalli

Abandoned child rescued

A three-year-old girl found wandering on Mela Veedhi here was rescued and handed over to a Home for Children in Ariyalur district on Saturday.

The Tiruvarur Town police received information that a girl without any attendant was wandering in the Mela Veethi area from the early morning hours. Subsequently, the child was secured and brought to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital and later handed over to the home at Elakuruchi in Ariyalur district.

