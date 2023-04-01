April 01, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The “Azhi Therottam” (car festival) of Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple, Tiruvarur, was celebrated with fervour and gaiety on Saturday.

The decorated idol Sri Veedhi Vidangan (Sri Thyagarajaswamy) was brought to the chariot from the temple premises on Friday night and placed on the pedestal of the wooden base of the car which was pulled out of its deck on the East Ratha Veedhi by the devout on Saturday morning with loud chanting of “aaroora, thyagesa”.

The wooden car with casuarina pole fabricated top portion waded through hundreds of devotees who had converged on the four Raja Veedhis. The wooden car returned to its deck on Saturday evening, sources said.

Sri Satya Gnana Mahadeva Paramacharya Swami of Velakurichi Aadheenam, which sponsored the fabrication of the top portion of the wooden temple car, senior officials from the district administration and police and elected representatives participated in the temple car festival.

Elaborate arrangements had been made by the police for the festival.