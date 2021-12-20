Aazhi Ther festival to be held next year

TIRUVARUR

20 December 2021 19:08 IST

The Aazhi Ther festival of Thyagarajaswamy temple, Tiruvarur, will be celebrated on March 15, 2022.

As per the custom and practice of the temple, the car festival — Aazhi Ther — is celebrated as the culminating event of the annual Panguni festival.

Meanwhile, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu chaired a meeting of officials here on Monday and reviewed the restoration of the southern bank of Kamalalayam tank that was damaged by heavy rain in October.