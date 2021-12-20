TiruchirapalliTIRUVARUR 20 December 2021 19:08 IST
Aazhi Ther festival to be held next year
The Aazhi Ther festival of Thyagarajaswamy temple, Tiruvarur, will be celebrated on March 15, 2022.
As per the custom and practice of the temple, the car festival — Aazhi Ther — is celebrated as the culminating event of the annual Panguni festival.
Meanwhile, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu chaired a meeting of officials here on Monday and reviewed the restoration of the southern bank of Kamalalayam tank that was damaged by heavy rain in October.
