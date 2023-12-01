ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin to set up milk processing unit at Nanjikottai dairy

December 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Minister Mano Thangaraj lays the foundation stone for the plant, with a capacity to handle one lakh litres daily and being set up at a cost of ₹53.55 crore and says all applicants will get loans to buy milch animals

The Hindu Bureau

A new milk processing plant, with a capacity to handle one lakh litres a day, will come up at the Nanjikottai dairy of the Thanjavur District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union (Aavin). The plant will be established at a cost of ₹53.55 crore.

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj laid the foundation stone for the plant on Friday. The Minister laid the foundation stones for construction of buildings for the milk cooperative societies at Tippirajapuram and Pampapadaiyur. He also declared open an Aavin parlour at Darasuram.

The Minister distributed financial assistance with subsidy for purchase of milch animals, milk analysers and other assistance to dairy farmers.

According to an official release, Mr. Thangaraj said that loans were being extended through banks for purchase of milch animals with the objective of increasing milk production. The interest rate has been reduced to 9% from 15%. About 1.10 lakh applications had been received from farmers to avail the assistance and all applicants will be provided with the loans.

Later, Mr. Thangaraj and Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Aavin units, milk cooperative societies and procurement/sale of milk in the district, the release added.

