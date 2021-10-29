Aavin to revive sales in other States, abroad

TIRUCHI

Steps were being taken to revive export and sale of value added products of Aavin in other States and abroad, S.M.Nasar, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, said here on Friday.

“Aavin used to have commercial ties earlier to export its products to other states and foreign countries but they have been discontinued. We are now taking steps to revive sale of Aavin value added products to some South East Asian and Western countries. Besides, agents are being appointed in other states to sell Aavin products,” he said accusing the previous AIADMK regime of neglecting the department over the past 10 years.

The Minister was speaking at a function to mark the disbursement of payment dues to members of cooperative milk producers societies supplying milk to Aavin and launch of a SMS/voice message service of the Aavin-IFFCO Kisan to farmers on animal husbandry.

Steps were being taken to infuse fresh lease of life to Aavin and increase sales. For instance, about 922 tonnes of Aavin made sweets such as mysurpa and rasagulla have been sold this year so far against the total sale of just about 885 tonnes achieved last year. “We are expecting the sale to touch 1,500 tonnes after the festival sale,” he said.

Aavin value added products (other than milk) worth ₹ 3 crore were sold in Chennai on Thursday, its highest single day sale ever.

Mr.Nasar disclosed that Aavin’s milk production has increased to 41 lakh litres from 36 lakh litres a day. Milk sales has increased to 27.70 lakh from 26 lakh litres a day and the rest of the procured milk is used for making value-added products.

About ₹ 329 crore of pending dues was being disbursed to milk producers across the State before Deepavali. Of this, the maximum of abuot ₹ 65 crore will be disbursed in Tiruchi district.

Later answering a query from reporters, Mr.Nassar said action had been initiated against those, including former Milk and Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who had committed irregularities during the previous regime.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said Aavin had managed to increase sale despite a stiff competition from private dairies. The State government had reduced retail price of milk even while hiking the procurement price, he observed.

K.S.Kandasamy, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin), S.Sivarasu, Collector, and other officials were present.