Aavin offers Deepavali sweet packs at affordable prices

The State-owned Thanjavur District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited has announced that it is ready to undertake orders for Deepavali sweets and savouries priced at an affordable cost.

In a press release, the Union has claimed that it would offer 250 grams of stuffed dry jamun at ₹190; Nutty Milk Cake at ₹190; Stuffed Mothi Paak at ₹170; Kaju Pistha Roll at ₹225; Flavoured Milk Burfi at ₹165 and an assorted pack of these sweets with ghee ‘muruku’ weighing 500 grams at ₹375.

Stating that bulk orders can be placed over the phone by dialling 88079 83824 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all working days, the Union has said these sweets and savouries will also be available at the Aavin parlours and retailers.