Aavin milk supply hit in Tiruchi due to flash strike of van operators

Supply of Aavin milk was affected in Tiruchi on Wednesday due to a flash strike by milk vans hired by the Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union in protest against alleged delay in payment of hire charges.

The Union procures on an average 4.50 lakh litres of milk from members of cooperative societies in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. It markets about 1.50 lakh litres through its agents and dealers in Tiruchi and neighbouring areas. But most of the consumers and card holders did not get milk sachets on Wednesday morning.

Grocery shops that sell Aavin milk packets told their customers that they were yet to get them. A section of customers, thereafter, visited their neighbouring milk booths to buy milk. But they could not get milk there too, forcing them to return home without buying milk. Some managed with the milk supplied by vendors and others by getting milk from private dairies.

According to sources, about 50 vans load the sachets at the Aavin plant at Kottapattu on Tiruchi-Pudukottai highway at 4 a.m. daily. The vans supply the milk to recognised agents in the city. Though the vans reached the plant as usual, it was said that they refused to load the milk sachets, claiming that the hire charges for their vehicles was pending for a few weeks. They told the Aavin officials that they would operate the vehicles only after settlement of their dues.

The officials held negotiations with the owners of the milk vans. They agreed to withdraw their strike as the officials promised that their demand would be fulfilled within a day or two. The milk vans subsequently resumed their routine in the afternoon.

A press release issued by Aavin said there was no delay in payment of rent to the van operators. It was wrong to claim that the dues were kept pending for weeks. They were being paid once in 15 days.

An official said the dues of many operators were credited on Tuesday. But some showed reluctance to transport milk sachets due to miscommunication. However, the problem was sorted out immediately and the operators resumed their routine task with immediate effect.