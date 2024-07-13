Aavin ice cream plant coming up in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union (Aavin) will soon set up an ice cream making plant on its premises at Kottapattu on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway.

It is being built at an estimate of ₹43.41 crore under the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund. In addition to it, the plant will have a capacity for 10 tonnes of fermented dairy products.

S. Muthumari, general manager, Tiruchi Aavin, told The Hindu that the plant would be equipped to produce all types of ice creams with different tastes and flavour. Dairy products such as kulfi, candy, buttermilk, lassi, and so on will be produced.

At the moment, she said the Tiruchi Aavin had been buying ice creams from Aavin’s Madurai plant. The ice cream was being sold at Aavin parlours, super markets, and kiosks. Once the construction of Tiruchi plant is completed, the Tiruchi plant will be in a position to market almost all types of dairy products on its own without depending upon other sources. The ice cream plant would be equipped with an ingredient preparation section, refrigeration units, freezing equipment, and packing unit.

Ms. Muthumari said that most of the civil work had been completed. The erection of machinery would be taken up soon. More than 70% of machinery had arrived. Remaining machinery would arrive soon. Once the mobilisation of all needed machineries, erection work would begin.

She said there was a good demand for Aavin ice creams, particularly among the youths, because of its high quality and taste. The patronage would help Aavin increase revenue from ice creams and other value-added products. It would ultimately support the member societies, farmers who raise milch animals in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts.

