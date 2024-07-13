GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aavin ice cream plant coming up in Tiruchi

The plant being built at an estimate of ₹43.41 crore will produce all varieties of ice cream such as kulfi, candy and dairy products such as buttermilk and lassi

Published - July 13, 2024 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Aavin procures ice cream for its Tiruchi outlets from the Madurai dairy.

Aavin procures ice cream for its Tiruchi outlets from the Madurai dairy. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Tiruchi District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union (Aavin) will soon set up an ice cream making plant on its premises at Kottapattu on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway.

It is being built at an estimate of ₹43.41 crore under the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund. In addition to it, the plant will have a capacity for 10 tonnes of fermented dairy products.

S. Muthumari, general manager, Tiruchi Aavin, told The Hindu that the plant would be equipped to produce all types of ice creams with different tastes and flavour. Dairy products such as kulfi, candy, buttermilk, lassi, and so on will be produced.

At the moment, she said the Tiruchi Aavin had been buying ice creams from Aavin’s Madurai plant. The ice cream was being sold at Aavin parlours, super markets, and kiosks. Once the construction of Tiruchi plant is completed, the Tiruchi plant will be in a position to market almost all types of dairy products on its own without depending upon other sources. The ice cream plant would be equipped with an ingredient preparation section, refrigeration units, freezing equipment, and packing unit.

Ms. Muthumari said that most of the civil work had been completed. The erection of machinery would be taken up soon. More than 70% of machinery had arrived. Remaining machinery would arrive soon. Once the mobilisation of all needed machineries, erection work would begin.

She said there was a good demand for Aavin ice creams, particularly among the youths, because of its high quality and taste. The patronage would help Aavin increase revenue from ice creams and other value-added products. It would ultimately support the member societies, farmers who raise milch animals in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / dairy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.